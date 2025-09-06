Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Receives $43.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.5714.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Friday, July 25th.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $1,082,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 781,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,162,032.04. This represents a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 609.8% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 681.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 33.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DAR opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 1.85%.The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

