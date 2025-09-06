Delek US (NYSE:DK) Raised to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has $40.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Delek US in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Delek US from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $23.77.

Delek US Trading Down 2.0%

Delek US stock opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Delek US has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average is $19.10.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.36. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 7.11%.The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Delek US’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delek US will post -5.5 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.30%.

Insider Activity at Delek US

In other news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 7,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $208,627.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 48,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,116.56. This trade represents a 12.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DK. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 100.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Delek US by 7,331.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Delek US by 907.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

