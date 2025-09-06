Desjardins Has Bearish Forecast for CVE:AEP FY2025 Earnings

Get Atlas Engineered Products alerts:

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Free Report) – Desjardins dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Atlas Engineered Products in a report released on Monday, September 1st. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $1.35 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atlas Engineered Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Atlas Engineered Products’ FY2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James Financial set a C$1.50 price target on Atlas Engineered Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.53.

Atlas Engineered Products Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of AEP opened at C$0.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.33 million, a PE ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 0.34. Atlas Engineered Products has a fifty-two week low of C$0.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.50.

About Atlas Engineered Products

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

