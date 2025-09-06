Desjardins Has Negative Outlook of OTCMKTS:ANCTF Q2 Earnings

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 3rd. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s FY2026 earnings at $2.84 EPS.
Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $16.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.83 billion.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Up 2.0%
OTCMKTS:ANCTF opened at $54.92 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of $45.61 and a 1-year high of $59.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.92.
About Alimentation Couche-Tard
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers cigarette products and other nicotine products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.
