Desjardins Has Negative Outlook of OTCMKTS:ANCTF Q2 Earnings

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 3rd. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s FY2026 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $16.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.83 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ANCTF. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard has an average rating of “Buy”.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Up 2.0%

OTCMKTS:ANCTF opened at $54.92 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of $45.61 and a 1-year high of $59.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.92.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers cigarette products and other nicotine products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

