Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Jet2 (LON:JET2) Price Target to GBX 2,059

Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,150 to GBX 2,059 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.41% from the stock’s current price.

JET2 has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jet2 from GBX 2,335 to GBX 2,250 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,200 price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,139.75.

Jet2 Stock Performance

LON JET2 opened at GBX 1,456 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,653.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,577.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.30. Jet2 has a 12-month low of GBX 1,088 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,963. The firm has a market cap of £3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 702.70, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.27.

Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 9th. The company reported GBX 213.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jet2 had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 26.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jet2 will post 170.9134615 EPS for the current year.

About Jet2

Jet2 plc is a leading leisure travel group, specialising in friendly low fares from its award-winning airline, Jet2.com, and package holidays you can trust from the UK’s largest package holiday provider, Jet2holidays.

Jet2.com is the UK’s third largest airline, flying from 12 UK airports to over 70 destinations across Europe and beyond and Jet2holidays is the UK’s largest tour operator.

