DHL Group Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Short Interest Update

DHL Group Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 140,300 shares, anincreaseof199.1% from the July 31st total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 362,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
DHL Group Trading Up 0.5%
Shares of DHLGY stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.30. DHL Group has a 1-year low of $33.89 and a 1-year high of $49.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
DHL Group (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.16 billion. DHL Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 4.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DHL Group will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About DHL Group
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.
Featured Stories
