Diageo (LON:DGE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,028.84 ($27.40) and traded as high as GBX 2,044 ($27.61). Diageo shares last traded at GBX 2,034 ($27.47), with a volume of 1,163,467,125 shares changing hands.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DGE shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,372 price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,393.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Diageo

Diageo Stock Up 0.2%

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.57, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,975.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,028.84. The company has a market capitalization of £45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,924.31, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36.

In related news, insider John Alexander Manzoni acquired 321 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,046 per share, for a total transaction of £6,567.66. Insiders acquired 1,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,592 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diageo is a global leader in premium drinks, across spirits and beer, a business built on the principles and foundations laid by the giants of the industry.

With over 200 brands sold in 180 countries, our portfolio has remarkable breadth. From centuries-old names to exciting new entrants, and global giants to local legends, we’re building the very best brands out there, and with over 30,000 talented people based in over 135 countries, we’re a truly global company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.