Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

DGII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Digi International in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on Digi International from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Digi International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th.

Digi International Price Performance

DGII opened at $34.69 on Monday. Digi International has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $37.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Digi International had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 10.14%.The company had revenue of $107.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 25.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 7.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 652,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,736,000 after purchasing an additional 46,659 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Digi International during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,293,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Digi International during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Further Reading

