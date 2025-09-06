Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 44,500 shares, anincreaseof190.8% from the July 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of QQQU stock opened at $52.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 3.25. Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $53.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bull 2X Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQU. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bull 2X Shares by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 24,831 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bull 2X Shares by 70.2% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

Direxion Daily Magnificent 7 Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Concentrated Qs Bull 2X Shares (QQQU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Front of the Q index. The fund tracks 2x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of the seven largest NASDAQ-listed companies. QQQU was launched on Mar 7, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

