DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of DLocal in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 target price on shares of DLocal in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of DLocal from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DLocal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

DLocal Price Performance

Shares of DLocal stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65. DLocal has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.13.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. DLocal had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 36.85%. The business had revenue of $256.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. DLocal has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DLocal will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLocal

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of DLocal by 17.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of DLocal by 45.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of DLocal by 48.7% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 24,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of DLocal by 237.2% during the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 314,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 221,076 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

