DNOW Inc. $DNOW Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of DNOW worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DNOW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of DNOW by 376.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,914,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,802,000 after buying an additional 2,302,738 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in DNOW in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,483,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in DNOW by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,158,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,780,000 after purchasing an additional 485,650 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in DNOW by 325.4% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 472,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after purchasing an additional 361,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in DNOW by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 520,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 308,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

DNOW opened at $15.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.31. DNOW Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $18.45.

DNOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.60 million. DNOW had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 3.45%.The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DNOW shares. Zacks Research raised shares of DNOW to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of DNOW from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DNOW has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

