DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) and Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Head-To-Head Survey

DT Midstream and Atlas Energy Solutions are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

DT Midstream has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Energy Solutions has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.5% of DT Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of DT Midstream shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Profitability

DT Midstream pays an annual dividend of $3.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Atlas Energy Solutions pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. DT Midstream pays out 87.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Atlas Energy Solutions pays out 714.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. DT Midstream has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Atlas Energy Solutions has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares DT Midstream and Atlas Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DT Midstream 33.90% 8.48% 4.13% Atlas Energy Solutions 1.20% 3.11% 1.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for DT Midstream and Atlas Energy Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DT Midstream 2 4 6 0 2.33 Atlas Energy Solutions 0 7 4 0 2.36

DT Midstream currently has a consensus price target of $110.67, indicating a potential upside of 5.22%. Atlas Energy Solutions has a consensus price target of $18.83, indicating a potential upside of 74.46%. Given Atlas Energy Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atlas Energy Solutions is more favorable than DT Midstream.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DT Midstream and Atlas Energy Solutions”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DT Midstream $981.00 million 10.89 $354.00 million $3.73 28.20 Atlas Energy Solutions $1.06 billion 1.26 $59.94 million $0.14 77.11

DT Midstream has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlas Energy Solutions. DT Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas Energy Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DT Midstream beats Atlas Energy Solutions on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines. This segment also engages in the transportation and storage of natural gas for intermediate and end-user customers. The Gathering segment owns and operates gas gathering systems. This segment is involved in the collection of natural gas for delivery to plants for treating, to gathering pipelines for further gathering, or to pipelines for transportation; and provision of associated ancillary services, including compression, dehydration, gas treatment, water impoundment, water transportation, water disposal, and sand mining. It serves natural gas producers, local distribution companies, electric power generators, industrials, and national marketers. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

