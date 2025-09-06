DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price target on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on DTE Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $136.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.42. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $115.59 and a 52 week high of $142.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $224,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,621.09. This trade represents a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.