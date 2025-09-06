Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Stifel Canada

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Dundee Precious Metals’ FY2028 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

DPM has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$26.50 to C$28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dundee Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.97.

Shares of DPM opened at C$27.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.79. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$12.30 and a 12-month high of C$27.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.73.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

