Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Stifel Canada

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Dundee Precious Metals’ FY2028 earnings at $3.88 EPS.
DPM has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$26.50 to C$28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dundee Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.97.
Check Out Our Latest Report on DPM
Dundee Precious Metals Trading Up 3.5%
Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dundee Precious Metals
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Why DocuSign Could Be a SaaS Value Play After Q2 Earnings
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Lululemon Share Price Has Plenty of Room Left to Fall
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Advanced Micro Devices’ 2026 Forecasts Are Way Too Low
Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.