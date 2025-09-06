Elevance Health Q1 EPS Estimate Lowered by Zacks Research

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Elevance Health in a report issued on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will earn $12.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $12.21. The consensus estimate for Elevance Health’s current full-year earnings is $33.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Elevance Health’s Q2 2026 earnings at $9.22 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $12.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $478.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Elevance Health from $327.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.06.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $313.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.45. The stock has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.59. Elevance Health has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $559.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.30 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.83%.Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.12 EPS.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.11%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $286.94 per share, with a total value of $2,438,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares in the company, valued at $43,333,678.80. This trade represents a 5.96% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan D. Devore purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $312.15 per share, for a total transaction of $374,580.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,149.30. This trade represents a 52.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Elevance Health by 1,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

