Embecta Corp. $EMBC Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 326,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Embecta were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMBC. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Embecta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Embecta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Embecta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Embecta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Embecta by 1,261.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMBC. BTIG Research set a $25.00 target price on shares of Embecta and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Embecta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Embecta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Embecta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMBC opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.89. Embecta Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.35. Embecta had a net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Embecta’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Embecta has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-2.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Embecta Corp. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

