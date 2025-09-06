EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME Position Trimmed by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 340 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BankPlus Trust Department raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupe la Francaise raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EME stock opened at $625.05 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $320.89 and a 12 month high of $667.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $595.37 and a 200-day moving average of $483.28.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $1.04. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%.The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on EMCOR Group from $515.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on EMCOR Group from $384.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Northcoast Research downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.50.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

