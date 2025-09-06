enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EU. B. Riley started coverage on enCore Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on enCore Energy from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised enCore Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EU opened at $2.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09. The company has a market cap of $435.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.84. enCore Energy has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $4.44.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter. enCore Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.23% and a negative net margin of 143.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that enCore Energy will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On enCore Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in enCore Energy in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in enCore Energy in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in enCore Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in enCore Energy in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in enCore Energy by 88.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

About enCore Energy

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

Featured Stories

