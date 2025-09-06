Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, July 11th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 7th.

Endeavour Mining Stock Performance

About Endeavour Mining

OTCMKTS:EDVMF opened at $37.41 on Monday. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $37.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.50.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

