Enersys (NYSE:ENS) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Enersys in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enersys in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Enersys in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

Enersys Price Performance

Enersys stock opened at $103.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.43 and its 200 day moving average is $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.09. Enersys has a one year low of $76.57 and a one year high of $104.68.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.02 million. Enersys had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 9.60%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Enersys will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enersys

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Enersys by 211.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enersys by 82.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enersys by 100.7% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enersys during the second quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Enersys by 102.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enersys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

