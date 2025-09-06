Entera Bio Ltd. $ENTX Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entera Bio were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Entera Bio alerts:

Separately, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Entera Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Entera Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENTX opened at $2.06 on Friday. Entera Bio Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $2.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.06 million, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Entera Bio ( NASDAQ:ENTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 4,525.11% and a negative return on equity of 77.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Entera Bio Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised shares of Entera Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Entera Bio

About Entera Bio

(Free Report)

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of stress fractures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.