Enterprise Financial Services Corporation $EFSC Stock Position Reduced by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,883 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 380,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,440,000 after buying an additional 17,185 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 83,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,691,000 after buying an additional 8,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Financial Services

In related news, CEO James Brian Lally sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $100,832.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 100,885 shares in the company, valued at $5,564,816.60. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Finn bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.11 per share, for a total transaction of $81,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $162,330. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $60.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.92. Enterprise Financial Services Corporation has a twelve month low of $45.22 and a twelve month high of $63.13.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $176.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.82 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 21.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corporation will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

