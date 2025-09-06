Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Downgraded to Underweight Rating by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EQNR. UBS Group cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $22.71.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

NYSE EQNR opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.51.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $25.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.88 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 16.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinor ASA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 725.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

