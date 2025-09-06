Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Home Depot Q3 Earnings

Get Home Depot alerts:

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Home Depot in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $3.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.90. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $15.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $3.23 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $16.31 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $17.74 EPS.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.52.

NYSE HD opened at $418.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $416.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $385.21 and a 200 day moving average of $371.46. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HD. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,629,658.50. The trade was a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,930.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,348,365.30. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,532 shares of company stock valued at $18,648,987. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

