Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for STRL Q3 Earnings

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Sterling Infrastructure in a report issued on Tuesday, September 2nd. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.59. The consensus estimate for Sterling Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $5.98 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sterling Infrastructure’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.04 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on STRL. DA Davidson upped their target price on Sterling Infrastructure from $265.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.00.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of STRL opened at $285.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. Sterling Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $96.34 and a fifty-two week high of $321.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $265.87 and its 200-day moving average is $194.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 135.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 27,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 15,751 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 11.2% during the second quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 73.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.87, for a total transaction of $790,545.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 29,315 shares in the company, valued at $6,621,379.05. This trade represents a 10.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 10,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total value of $2,097,613.32. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,408,156.84. This trade represents a 38.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

See Also

