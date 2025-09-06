Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Target Q3 Earnings

Get Target alerts:

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Target in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.75. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $8.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Target’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.41 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $8.13 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $8.67 EPS.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TGT. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Target from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.74.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $93.14 on Thursday. Target has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $161.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.40. The company has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DSG Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after acquiring an additional 21,726 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Correct Capital Wealth Management raised its holdings in Target by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 13,556 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $4,623,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,507 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

