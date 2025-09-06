Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TFC FY2025 Earnings

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Truist Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $3.78 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.80. The consensus estimate for Truist Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 16.82%.The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TFC. Raymond James Financial upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.47.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.77. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $33.56 and a 52-week high of $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,440,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,177,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,478 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,191,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,205,855,000 after purchasing an additional 74,728 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 24,774,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,019,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,311 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,566,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $755,185,000 after acquiring an additional 164,034 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,995,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,650,000 after acquiring an additional 854,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $566,682.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $22,595. This represents a 96.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.68%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

