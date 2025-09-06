essensys (LON:ESYS) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

essensys (LON:ESYS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 41 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 105.00% from the stock’s previous close.

essensys Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of essensys stock opened at GBX 20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. essensys has a 12 month low of GBX 19.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 23.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 28.86. The stock has a market cap of £12.95 million, a PE ratio of -505.05 and a beta of 0.60.

essensys Company Profile

Founded in 2006 and listed on the London Stock Exchange AIM Market, essensys is a leading global provider of software and technology to the commercial real estate industry.

Partnering with many of the world’s leading landlords and flexible workspace operators, essensys delivers innovative digital experience (DX) solutions that drive occupancy, maximise yield and reduce operating costs.

