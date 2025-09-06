Evercore ISI Downgrades Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) to In-Line

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $190.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on TXRH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Stephens lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $168.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.77 and its 200-day moving average is $178.69. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $148.73 and a one year high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 7.72%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,189 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total value of $377,383.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 17,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,137.20. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.06, for a total value of $519,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,979,223. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,342 shares of company stock worth $1,443,704 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 478.6% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.