Everus Construction Group, Inc. $ECG Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Everus Construction Group were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Everus Construction Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Everus Construction Group by 295.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Everus Construction Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everus Construction Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everus Construction Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of ECG opened at $74.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.60. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.38 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95.

Everus Construction Group ( NYSE:ECG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.42. Everus Construction Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $921.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Everus Construction Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ECG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Everus Construction Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Everus Construction Group from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Everus Construction Group from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Everus Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Everus Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everus Construction Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

