Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Get Everus Construction Group alerts:

ECG has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Everus Construction Group from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Zacks Research upgraded Everus Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Everus Construction Group from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Everus Construction Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everus Construction Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Everus Construction Group

Everus Construction Group Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of NYSE ECG opened at $74.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.60. Everus Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.38 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95.

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.42. Everus Construction Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 5.07%.The firm had revenue of $921.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. Everus Construction Group’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Everus Construction Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everus Construction Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Everus Construction Group in the first quarter worth approximately $75,089,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Everus Construction Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,350,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,821,000 after acquiring an additional 72,775 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Everus Construction Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,071,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,728,000 after acquiring an additional 77,396 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Everus Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at $48,619,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Everus Construction Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 547,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,754,000 after acquiring an additional 23,716 shares in the last quarter.

About Everus Construction Group

(Get Free Report)

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everus Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everus Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.