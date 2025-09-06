Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,446 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.2% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $31,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.69.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,872,755 shares of company stock valued at $764,283,330. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $167.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.20. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

