Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.15.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXE. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Extendicare from C$15.45 to C$16.10 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Extendicare from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Extendicare from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Extendicare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th.

Extendicare stock opened at C$13.11 on Friday. Extendicare has a twelve month low of C$8.77 and a twelve month high of C$15.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Extendicare’s payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

Extendicare Inc, operating solely in Canada, is the largest private-sector owner and operator of long-term care (LTC”) homes and one of the largest private-sector providers of publicly funded home health care services.

