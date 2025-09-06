Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.15.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXE. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Extendicare from C$15.45 to C$16.10 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Extendicare from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Extendicare from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Extendicare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on EXE
Extendicare Stock Up 0.9%
Extendicare Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Extendicare’s payout ratio is presently 50.57%.
Extendicare Company Profile
Extendicare Inc, operating solely in Canada, is the largest private-sector owner and operator of long-term care (LTC”) homes and one of the largest private-sector providers of publicly funded home health care services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Extendicare
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Why DocuSign Could Be a SaaS Value Play After Q2 Earnings
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Lululemon Share Price Has Plenty of Room Left to Fall
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Advanced Micro Devices’ 2026 Forecasts Are Way Too Low
Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.