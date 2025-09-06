Fastly, Inc. $FSLY Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,528,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,124 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Fastly were worth $9,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Fastly alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Fastly by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 255,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 36,333 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 423.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 82,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 66,828 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 263,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 39,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastly

In other Fastly news, CEO Charles Lacey Compton III sold 15,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $105,504.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 673,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,677.60. This trade represents a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Artur Bergman sold 58,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $430,802.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 3,521,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,092,655.16. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,833. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.85. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $148.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.86 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 25.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FSLY. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Craig Hallum raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Fastly to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FSLY

Fastly Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.