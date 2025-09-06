Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF $FFSM Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (BATS:FFSM – Free Report) by 106.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FFSM. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,723,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,681,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,519,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 47,858 shares during the period. Finally, SK Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 41,408 shares during the period.

Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

FFSM opened at $29.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.85 million, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.09. Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $29.71.

About Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF

The Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (FFSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in global stocks with small to medium capitalization. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FFSM was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is issued by Fidelity.

Further Reading

