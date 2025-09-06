Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF $FDMO Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Free Report) by 172.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDMO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,165,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,799,000 after purchasing an additional 110,353 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 132,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 36,748 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 17,592 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 118,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 15,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 288.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of FDMO opened at $79.63 on Friday. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $55.41 and a 52-week high of $80.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.44. The stock has a market cap of $517.60 million, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.96.

About Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF

The Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (FDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index large-cap US stocks selected for positive momentum signals. FDMO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

