Figma (NYSE:FIG) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $68.13, but opened at $55.90. Figma shares last traded at $53.30, with a volume of 11,597,832 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $249.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.97 million. Figma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Figma in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Figma from $85.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Figma from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised Figma to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Figma from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Figma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Insider Activity at Figma

In other Figma news, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 3,187,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $100,478,352.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 55,810,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,156,731.20. This trade represents a 5.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Greylock Xiv Gp Llc sold 3,074,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $96,885,530.05. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,921,029 shares in the company, valued at $92,041,623.79. The trade was a 51.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 312,500 shares of company stock worth $10,312,500 and have sold 19,617,451 shares worth $618,294,215. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Figma Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion and a PE ratio of 74.01.

About Figma

Figma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world’s best digital products and experiences. Every day, billions of people around the world use apps, websites, and other digital experiences that are made in Figma. They’re looking up directions on Google Maps; requesting rides with Uber; checking in for flights on JetBlue; streaming shows on Netflix; learning languages with Duolingo; asking questions of Claude; connecting on LinkedIn; buying goods on Mercado Libre; or booking stays and experiences with Airbnb.

