Financial Connections Group Inc. Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Financial Connections Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,642 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Three Seasons Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Three Seasons Wealth LLC now owns 34,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 17,815 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Maxi Investments CY Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 187,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,651,000 after purchasing an additional 48,328 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $232.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.87.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

