Financial Contrast: Siga Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) and Siga Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Stevanato Group has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Siga Technologies has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.4% of Siga Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Stevanato Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Siga Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stevanato Group 0 2 3 1 2.83 Siga Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Stevanato Group and Siga Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

This table compares Stevanato Group and Siga Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stevanato Group 11.73% 10.34% 6.21% Siga Technologies 45.73% 40.52% 35.62%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stevanato Group and Siga Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stevanato Group $1.19 billion 6.12 $127.45 million €0.54 44.69 Siga Technologies $138.72 million 4.35 $59.21 million $1.13 7.45

Stevanato Group has higher revenue and earnings than Siga Technologies. Siga Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stevanato Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Stevanato Group

(Get Free Report)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Piombino Dese, Italy. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Stevanato Holding S.R.L.

About Siga Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SIGA Technologies, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.