Financial Review: Auna (NYSE:AUNA) vs. GETINGE (OTCMKTS:GNGBY)

Auna (NYSE:AUNA) and GETINGE (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Auna and GETINGE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auna 0 2 1 0 2.33 GETINGE 0 1 0 0 2.00

Auna currently has a consensus price target of $10.70, indicating a potential upside of 68.24%. Given Auna’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Auna is more favorable than GETINGE.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Auna has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GETINGE has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Auna and GETINGE”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auna $1.17 billion 0.40 $29.39 million $0.88 7.23 GETINGE $3.29 billion N/A $154.96 million $0.53 42.04

GETINGE has higher revenue and earnings than Auna. Auna is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GETINGE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Auna and GETINGE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auna 5.49% 15.14% 3.60% GETINGE 4.24% 10.46% 5.38%

Summary

Auna beats GETINGE on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auna

Auna S.A., a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About GETINGE

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, mechanical ventilation, mechanical circulatory support, advanced patient monitoring, ICU infrastructure equipment, patient flow management, and drainage solutions. The company also provides surgical perfusion, endoscopic vessel harvesting, intra-aortic balloon counterpulsation, and drainage solutions; and operating room infrastructure equipment, anesthesia, advanced patient monitoring, operating room management, and operating room integration solutions. In addition, it offers pre-cleaning, cleaning and disinfection, sterilization, consumables, endoscope reprocessing, and sterile supply management solutions; connected medical devices; bioreactor systems, DPTE systems, Getinge isolators, terminal sterilization products, and sterilizers; and vivarium, biohazardous materials handling solutions, labware cleaning and sterilization, upstream bioprocessing, and bioreactor preparation solutions. It offers its products through a network of sales companies, as well as through agents and distributors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia and Pacific. Getinge AB (publ) was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

