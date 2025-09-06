Financial Survey: Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) and Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) and Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Winmark and Five Below, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Winmark 0 0 0 0 0.00 Five Below 1 11 8 0 2.35

Five Below has a consensus price target of $143.56, suggesting a potential downside of 6.42%. Given Five Below’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Five Below is more favorable than Winmark.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

73.3% of Winmark shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Winmark shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Five Below shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Winmark and Five Below”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Winmark $83.40 million 20.41 $39.95 million $11.23 42.71 Five Below $3.88 billion 2.18 $253.61 million $4.94 31.05

Five Below has higher revenue and earnings than Winmark. Five Below is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Winmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Winmark has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five Below has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Winmark and Five Below’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Winmark 49.48% -98.49% 103.78% Five Below 6.45% 17.13% 7.01%

About Winmark

(Get Free Report)

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand. Further, it buys, sells, trades in, and used and new sporting goods, equipment, and accessories for various athletic activities including team sports, such as baseball/softball, hockey, football, lacrosse, and soccer, as well as fitness, ski/snowboard, golf, and others under the Play It Again Sports brand; and buys and sells used women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories under the Style Encore brand. Additionally, the company buys, sells, trades in, and used and new musical instruments, speakers, amplifiers, music-related electronics, and related accessories under the Music Go Round brand. Winmark Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options. It provides assortment of sports balls, team sports merchandise, and fitness accessories comprising hand weights, jump ropes, and gym balls; various games, such as board games, puzzles, collectibles, and toys, including remote control; and summer season sports, which includes pool, beach, and outdoor toys, as well as games and accessories. In addition, the company offers accessories for cell phones, tablets, audio, and computers, as well as cases, chargers, headphones, and other related items; and media products including books, video games, and DVDs. It also provides assortment of craft activity kits, and arts and crafts supplies, such as crayons, markers, and stickers; and school products comprising backpacks, fashion notebooks and journals, novelty pens and pencils, and locker accessories. Further, the company offers party products, which includes party goods, decorations, gag gifts, and greeting cards, as well as every day and special occasion merchandise; assortment of classic and novelty candy bars, movie-size box candy, seasonal-related candy, and gum and snack food products, as well as sells chilled drinks through coolers; and provides seasonally specific items used to celebrate and decorate for events. The company was formerly known as Cheap Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Five Below, Inc. in August 2002. Five Below, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

