Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FLY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Firefly Aerospace to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Firefly Aerospace Stock Down 0.4%

Firefly Aerospace Company Profile

Shares of Firefly Aerospace stock opened at $42.63 on Friday. Firefly Aerospace has a 1-year low of $41.57 and a 1-year high of $73.80.

Firefly Aerospace is a market leading space and defense technology company with an established track record of success providing comprehensive mission solutions to national security, government, and commercial customers. Our mission is to enable responsive, regular, and reliable launch, transit, and operations in space for our customers across the globe.

