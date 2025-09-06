First Commonwealth Financial Corporation $FCF Position Cut by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,010 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,226 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 239.8% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 10,977 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,231,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,684,000 after buying an additional 70,286 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 106.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 204,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 105,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 102,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $17.89 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.01.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $131.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

Insider Transactions at First Commonwealth Financial

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Michael P. Mccuen purchased 2,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.67 per share, with a total value of $49,935.42. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 59,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,901.07. The trade was a 5.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James R. Reske sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $36,485.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 90,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,498.36. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First Commonwealth Financial

(Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

