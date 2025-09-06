FirstService (TSE:FSV) Price Target Raised to C$214.00

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) had its price target upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$211.00 to C$214.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 23.37% from the stock’s previous close.

TSE FSV opened at C$279.26 on Thursday. FirstService has a one year low of C$220.39 and a one year high of C$281.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$262.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$248.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.51, a PEG ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81.

In other FirstService news, Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$273.24, for a total value of C$765,072.00. Also, Director Joan Eloise Sproul sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$242.00, for a total value of C$48,400.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,991. Insiders own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corp operates in two business divisions: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. FirstService Residential has service contracts to manage thousands of residential communities, including high-, medium-, and low-rise condominiums and co-operatives, and generates most of the company’s revenue.

