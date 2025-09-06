Forward Air Corporation $FWRD Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 188.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 18,511 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FWRD. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 18.1% during the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 10,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FWRD shares. Wall Street Zen raised Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $29.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. Forward Air Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The stock has a market cap of $915.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.38.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.24). Forward Air had a negative return on equity of 40.36% and a negative net margin of 6.86%.The company had revenue of $618.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($23.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Forward Air Corporation will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

