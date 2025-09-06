Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.76 and traded as high as $2.24. Future FinTech Group shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 40,365 shares trading hands.

Future FinTech Group Trading Up 8.7%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Future FinTech Group

About Future FinTech Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Future FinTech Group stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Future FinTech Group Inc. ( NASDAQ:FTFT Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.75% of Future FinTech Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People’s Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Financing Service and Trading Business, Asset Management Service, and Others. The company offers cross-border money transfer service, brokerage and investment banking, and cryptocurrency mining farm business.

