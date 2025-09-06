Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.76 and traded as high as $2.24. Future FinTech Group shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 40,365 shares trading hands.
Future FinTech Group Trading Up 8.7%
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter.
About Future FinTech Group
Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People’s Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Financing Service and Trading Business, Asset Management Service, and Others. The company offers cross-border money transfer service, brokerage and investment banking, and cryptocurrency mining farm business.
