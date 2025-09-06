FY2025 EPS Forecast for Equity Bancshares Raised by Analyst

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equity Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 3rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will earn $4.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.90. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Equity Bancshares from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Equity Bancshares Trading Down 0.5%

EQBK opened at $42.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Equity Bancshares has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $50.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQBK. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $703,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 292.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 27,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

