FY2026 Earnings Forecast for CNP Issued By Zacks Research

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for CenterPoint Energy in a report issued on Monday, September 1st. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.88 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.89. The consensus estimate for CenterPoint Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.740-1.760 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho set a $39.00 price objective on CenterPoint Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 price target on CenterPoint Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.75. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $39.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.