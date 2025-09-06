FY2026 EPS Estimates for Dollar Tree Raised by Analyst

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a report released on Thursday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.66 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.56. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q1 2027 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.84 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.62 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.55 EPS.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Dollar Tree from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.95.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $101.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.07. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $60.49 and a 12-month high of $118.06.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

