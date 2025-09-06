FY2027 EPS Estimates for NextEra Energy Increased by Analyst

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of NextEra Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.33 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.32. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s FY2028 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Melius started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $78.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $70.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.05. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The company has a market capitalization of $145.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in NextEra Energy by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,805. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. The trade was a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.02%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

